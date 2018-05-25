Glasgow & West Scotland

Man injured in pub disturbance in Bishopbriggs

  • 25 May 2018
Police at Auchinairn Tavern

A man has been injured after a disturbance at a pub in Bishopbriggs in East Dunbartonshire.

Police Scotland said officers were called to the incident, which took place inside and outside the Auchinairn Tavern, at about 18:20.

The extent of the man's injuries were not yet known.

