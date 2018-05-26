Image copyright Google Image caption Ms McGinnes was struck by a car on Old Edinburgh Road, near its junction with Langside Avenue

A 79-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car as she crossed a road in South Lanarkshire.

Margaret McGinnes was hit by a blue Vauxhall Astra on Old Edinburgh Road, Uddingston, at 09:30 on Friday.

Emergency crews attended and Ms McGinnes was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where she later died.

Policed have appealed to anyone who saw the Astra in the area around the time to contact them.