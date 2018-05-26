Woman, 79, dies after being struck by car in Uddingston
26 May 2018
A 79-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car as she crossed a road in South Lanarkshire.
Margaret McGinnes was hit by a blue Vauxhall Astra on Old Edinburgh Road, Uddingston, at 09:30 on Friday.
Emergency crews attended and Ms McGinnes was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where she later died.
Policed have appealed to anyone who saw the Astra in the area around the time to contact them.