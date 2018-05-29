Image copyright Google Image caption The men attacked the shop assistant at the Lifestyle Express store

Two masked robbers armed with a meat cleaver who threatened to kill a shop assistant have each been jailed for more than five years.

David Henderson, 42, and Jamie Docherty, 26, admitted holding up the Lifestyle Express store in Cathcart, Glasgow, last December.

The victim was repeatedly punched and told the pair were going to kill her.

They grabbed the shop till, which contained about £80 in cash, and bottles of alcohol before escaping.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the injuries sustained by the woman were superficial.

Henderson was later caught as he sat drinking a bottle of stolen whisky.

Both accused pled guilty to assault and robbery when they appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

'Disgraceful' behaviour

Prosecutor Blair Speed revealed the pair already had a history of violence and Henderson was previously jailed for seven years for serious assault.

Lord Mulholland told them: "You pleaded guilty to assaulting and robbing a woman with a meat cleaver.

"She was providing a service to the public.

"You assaulted her and threatened to kill her.

"This is a disgraceful way to behave,"

Lord Mulholland told Henderson and Docherty that, but for their guilty plea, he would have jailed them for seven years.

Instead he sentenced them each to five years and three months.

Solicitor advocate Bob Mitchell, representing Docherty said: "He is very much ashamed of what happened in the shop."