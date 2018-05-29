Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Anser Shah was stabbed to death in an Ayr car park in 1993

Three men are to stand trial charged with murdering a man in a restaurant car park almost 25 years ago.

Jagtar Singh, 51, Jaspal Singh, 53, and Balwant Singh, 59, faced the accusation at the High Court in Glasgow.

The men allegedly killed Ansar Shah, 38, at the Armaan Restaurant in Ayr, South Ayrshire, in October 1993.

Prosecutors claim Mr Shah was repeatedly struck on the body with a knife or similar item and was also kicked.

Jagtar Singh faces a further charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

This includes a claim that he fled to England after the alleged murder.

Lawyers for the men tendered not guilty pleas on their behalf.

Judge Lord Burns set a trial date for August with the case expected to last up to 15 days.