Image caption The abuse was said to have happened at Nazareth House in East Ayrshire

A former resident of a children's home in East Ayrshire has told an inquiry that nuns should not be allowed to care for children.

Anne Marie Carr, 64, made the comment as she described mistreatment at Nazareth House in Kilmarnock.

She said her head was banged against metal lockers, she was kicked in the head and face and punched by nuns.

The independent inquiry is looking in detail at historical abuse of children in residential care in Scotland.

Ms Carr, whose brother died at another Catholic care home, said she was physically punished by the nuns when she misbehaved.

It follows earlier testimony to the inquiry from a man who stayed at Nazareth House as a child and who said he had witnessed a handyman sexually abusing children.

The witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he had told the mother superior and a priest after the man tried to abuse him too.

However, he said he was removed from the home shortly after and spent years in other institutions before turning to a life of crime.

The inquiry before judge Lady Smith continues.