Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on Cochrane Street, Kilbirnie

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after he was involved in a crash with a car.

The biker was travelling along Cochrane Street in Kilbirnie, North Ayrshire, when he was in collision with a black Audi A1.

Police said the accident happened about 20:35 on Monday at the junction with Glasgow Street.

The 52-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley and is in a critical condition.

The driver of the Audi was uninjured.

The road was closed for around six hours whilst enquiries were carried out.

Sgt John Denholm said: "This incident has left a man with critical injuries in hospital.

"It is vital we find out exactly what happened.

"Cochrane Street is one of the main routes in and out of Kilbirnie and therefore there would have been people in the area at the time.

"We are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area and either seen the collision take place, or witnessed the motorbike or the black Audi A1 prior to the incident."