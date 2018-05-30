Image copyright Google Image caption Reilly was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow

A babysitter who sexually abused and raped a schoolgirl has been jailed for eight years.

Jason Reilly, 46, from Glasgow, began molesting the girl from the age of four and then raped her when she was aged between 11 and 12.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Reilly was told he would have been jailed for 12 years but for his early guilty plea.

He was confronted by the girl's mother after she learned of the abuse, which occurred between 2001 and 2009.

Lord Mulholland told Reilly: "You abused this girl for your own sexual gratification.

"She was very brave to come forward and tell someone what had happened to her.

"You robbed her of her childhood and you will now pay the price for that."

Victim in tears

The offences took place at a flat in Castlemilk.

The first offender pled guilty to rape as well as sexual abuse.

Prosecutor Stewart Ronnie told how the girl was "crying" as Reilly molested her.

The rape occurred some time between 2008 and 2009.

After Reilly was later challenged by the girl's mother he went on to admit to a friend what he had done.

He was arrested last year and told police: "I know what I've done is wrong, but you can't go back."

Reilly was placed on the sex offenders register.

Defence counsel Susan Duff said: "Mr Reilly has learning difficulties.

"He knows what he has done is wrong and has accepted responsibility."