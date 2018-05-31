Glasgow & West Scotland

Teenager arrested after Kelvingrove park incident

  • 31 May 2018

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested following a large-scale disturbance in Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow.

A police helicopter and officers, including those on horseback, were called to the park just after 20:00.

A spokesman said a 17-year-old was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Related Topics