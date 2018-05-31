Teenager arrested after Kelvingrove park incident
- 31 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested following a large-scale disturbance in Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow.
A police helicopter and officers, including those on horseback, were called to the park just after 20:00.
A spokesman said a 17-year-old was taken to hospital.
His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.