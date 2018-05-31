Glasgow & West Scotland

Man dies after losing control of van on country road

  • 31 May 2018
A702 at Lamington Image copyright Google
Image caption The accident happened on the A702 at Lamington

A man has died after he lost control of his van on a country road in South Lanarkshire.

Police said the Mercedes Sprinter crashed at about 08:45 on Wednesday while travelling southbound on the A702 at Lamington.

A force spokeswoman confirmed the 46-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt Grant Neilson said inquiries into the accident were ongoing and urged witnesses to come forward.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites