Man dies after losing control of van on country road
- 31 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after he lost control of his van on a country road in South Lanarkshire.
Police said the Mercedes Sprinter crashed at about 08:45 on Wednesday while travelling southbound on the A702 at Lamington.
A force spokeswoman confirmed the 46-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt Grant Neilson said inquiries into the accident were ongoing and urged witnesses to come forward.