Two police officers are being treated in hospital after it is understood they were stabbed during an incident in Inverclyde.

They had been called to an address in Gateside Gardens, Greenock, at 08:45.

It is thought a male police officer was stabbed in the neck while a female officer was stabbed in the arm.

They are being treated at Inverclyde Royal Hospital along with a man detained by police at the scene. Their conditions are not known.