Image caption Floral tributes have been left at the scene in Rutherglen

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of Steven Campbell, 27, from Rutherglen.

Mr Campbell died after he was struck by a van while walking with friends early on Saturday.

The man who has been charged is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.