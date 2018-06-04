Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Constables Kenny McKenzie and Laura Sayer suffered serious injuries

A 43-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of two police officers who were stabbed in Greenock.

Constables Kenny McKenzie, 43, and Laura Sayer, 39, were seriously injured after being called to a house in the town's Gateside Gardens on Friday.

William Taylor made no plea when he appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear in court again later this month.

PC Sayer has six months' service with Police Scotland and is still on her probationary period.

PC MacKenzie has nine years' service.