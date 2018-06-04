Image copyright Lost Dogs Glasgow Image caption Buddy went missing from a family home in Bonhill

The body of a missing dog has been found in a rubble sack on a beach in West Dumbartonshire.

The dog, called Buddy, was found on Sunday at Rhu Beach near Helensburgh.

Buddy went missing from a family home in Bonhill.

Scottish SPCA inspector Laura McIntyre said: "We understand there is currently speculation that the dog was used as bait however we can confirm there are no injuries that suggest this was the case."

She added: "The dog has sadly been missing for a number of weeks and this is understandably a distressing time for the owner."

A post on the Lost Dogs Glasgow Facebook page said the death had been deemed as "non accidental".

The post continued: "Sincerest condolences to Davie Murdoch, Sandra Murdoch Jordan and the rest of their respective family members for their terrible loss of beautiful Buddy."

A previous post on a similar page had suggested the dog may have been used as bait.