Image copyright Claire Erskine Image caption Ballantrae Primary School has been closed following the fire last night

A primary school in Ayrshire has been closed after a major fire overnight.

Education officials said Ballantrae Primary School was likely to be closed for the "foreseeable future".

They are expected to make alternative arrangements for pupils and staff at a meeting later.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at 20:38 on Monday. Six appliances were in attendance at the height of the incident, but the operation was later scaled back.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said there have been no reports of casualties.

Image copyright Claire Erskine Image caption Officials will meet later to make alternative arrangements for pupils and staff

Douglas Hutchinson, the director of education at South Ayrshire Council, used Twitter to alert parents to the consequences of the blaze.

"Sad news about a major fire at Ballantrae Primary School tonight which means full closure for the foreseeable future," he said.

"A meeting is planned for 10am tomorrow morning (Tuesday) to start making alternative arrangements. Information will be sent to parents as soon as possible."

South Ayrshire Council's official Twitter feed said parents and carers had been alerted to the closure by text message.