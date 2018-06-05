Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Alyson Watt died from multiple stab wounds on 2 June last year

A former soldier immediately "fell in love" with a charity worker he later killed, a court heard.

Jurors at the High Court in Glasgow were also told that Gary Brown had been "potty" about Alyson Watt.

Mr Brown, 55, is on trial charged with murdering Ms Watt, 52, at her home in Paisley, Renfrewshire, in June last year.

He admits killing the Barnardo's worker but claims he was suffering from an "abnormality of the mind" at the time.

The court heard Brown met Dr Deborah Nelson, a consultant psychiatrist, after being held for the alleged murder.

In a report, he discussed his personal life including his relationship with Miss Watt.

He stated they had met on a dating website and that he "fell in love right away".

'Potty about her'

Brown also described Miss Watt as "interesting and attractive".

The trial has previously heard the couple were having apparent issues before the killing amid claims Miss Watt had kissed another man.

The jury was then told of messages Brown exchanged with his daughter about this last year.

Mr Brown said he could not get "out of his head" the "kiss thing".

He later stated: "I was potty about her, but I will move on."

Mr Brown, from Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, denies murder and attempting to kill a 16 year-old boy on the same day.

The trial, before Lord Summers, continues.