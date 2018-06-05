Image copyright Glasgow City Council Image caption Lord Provost Eva Bolander with the new council car

A Rolls Royce Ghost, worth about £150,000, has been gifted to Glasgow City Council by a mystery donor.

The two-year-old car will replace one of the council's Volkswagen Phaetons that was due to have its lease renewed.

The luxury car, which proudly bears the council's unique 'G0' number-plate, will be used by Lord Provost Eva Bolander and other city representatives for appropriate civic duties.

It will also be used for VIPs who require transportation around the city.

Image copyright Glasgow City Council Image caption The Lord Provost described the vehicle as a "show-stopping car"

The Lord Provost said: "On behalf of the city, I'd like to thank the donor for their civic generosity and philanthropy.

"I want Glasgow to show its best face to the world and this gift will help us do that.

"It's a show-stopping car and a tremendous asset."