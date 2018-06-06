Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Alyson Watt died from multiple stab wounds on 2 June last year

An ex-soldier who admits killing his former partner claimed he could not remember stabbing her 42 times.

Gary Brown told a murder trial he knifed Alyson Watt "three, four or five times" at her Paisley home last year.

The 55-year-old attacked Ms Watt having earlier been left "heartbroken" amid claims she had kissed another man.

Brown admits killing the Barnardo's charity worker but denies murder, claiming he was suffering from an "abnormality of the mind" at the time.

He initially told jurors at the High Court in Glasgow how he had been smitten with Ms Watt after they met on an online dating site in 2015.

He described her as a "beautiful looking woman".

The trial has heard the couple later had issues after Brown read a text on Ms Watt's phone about a "friendly, drunken kiss" she may have had on a night out.

Brown, of Uddingston, said he "asked everyone" what they thought it meant.

He also made internet searches "from finishing work to the early hours of the morning".

'Truly finished'

Brown told the court: "It broke my heart and sent me to hell. I could not eat and lost two and a half stones."

He said the relationship ended, but they appeared to have got back together days before the alleged murder.

However, there was then a further problem regarding a sexual health matter.

Brown said he believed, as a result, they were "truly finished".

But he later turned up at Ms Watt's home on 2 June 2017 and confronted her.

He told her it was not a "social call" and that he wanted to talk about the sexual health issue.

She was said to have a made a "gesture" that they were finished talking.

Brown recalled then getting a lock-back knife from his pocket and stabbing Ms Watt.

He said: "She collapsed heavily on the floor."

Hammer attack

Brown then discovered a 16-year-old boy who lived with her standing "frozen solid".

He told jurors: "I picked up a hammer and hit him three of four times."

Brown said he then heard Ms Watt shouting on her neighbour before getting a knife and striking her again.

He told the court: "I thought three, four, five times...but I have since found out a hell of a lot more than that."

His QC Brian McConnachie asked: "Remember stabbing her 42 times?"

Brown replied: "Never."

He said he believed Ms Watt was alive when he left. Brown initially returned to his home before driving to Dumfries-shire intending to kill himself.

It was there he later became aware of police at his car before he was held.

The trial, before Lord Summers, continues.