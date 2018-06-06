Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell Image caption A mural of Glasgow legends is painted on the Clutha Bar.

A giant mural to Charles Rennie Mackintosh overlooking The Clutha bar has been put on hold after an arts charity raised an objection.

Bar owner Alan Crossan had hoped the tribute would have been completed in time for the 150th anniversary of the iconic designer's birth on Thursday.

But Workshop & Artists Studio Provision Scotland (Wasps) said he didn't seek permission from Glasgow City Council.

The matter is currently being examined by a planning enforcement officer.

Scaffolding was erected outside the Clydeside pub at the end of last week and the wall, which is around 60ft by 40ft, was painted white.

Mr Crossan said Art Pistol, who are responsible for several striking murals across the city, planned to donate £1,000 to The Clutha Trust to use the wall as a giant canvas.

He said the money will be ring-fenced for an graffiti arts project for young people in the Gorbals.

Helicopter crash

The charity was set up after ten people died when a police helicopter crashed into the roof of the Glasgow pub on 29 November 2013.

Mr Crossan said: "It's my wall and I was approached by the guys as they wanted to do a tribute to Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

"It's an old wall and I didn't need to seek planning permission to paint it.

"However the objection is that it could be 'detrimental' to an A-listed building."

The pub is next door to The Briggait, a Victorian fishmarket that has been converted into an artists' studio and event space.

The design for the black and white mural features a portrait of Mackintosh looking through a colour stained glass window featuring one of his trademark designs.

Conservation area

The wall was part of a tenement building which was demolished more than 40 years ago.

Mr Crossan added: "I really don't know what the reasoning behind it is.

"This work will brighten up the area.

"I can't believe an arts organisation is objecting to a tribute to one of the world's greatest ever artists."

The pub is a part of the city which has been designated a "conservation area" by the council

It is understood the painting of a mural would normally require planning consent if it was on a unlisted building within a conservation area.

But if it involves a listed building it would require both planning and listed building consent.

'Private commission'

In this case Mr Crossan has claimed the wall is not part of the Category A listed Briggait building.

But Wasps have submitted an enforcement complaint so it can be investigated.

A planning enforcement officer visited the site earlier this week and asked for the work to stop until the matter is resolved.

A Wasps spokesman said: "The Briggait is a Category A listed building, as such the works being carried out by Mr Crossan, require both Planning and Listed Building Consents, a position confirmed by Glasgow City Council.

"Wasps is aware that these consents have not been applied for and are not in place."

A council spokesman said: "This is a private commission on privately-owned property."

It is understood the enforcement officer will produce a report on the case but it is hoped Mr Crossan and the management team at Wasps can reach an agreement.