Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Glasgow University was named Scottish University of the Year in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2018

Glasgow University has announced a cross-Atlantic agreement with the largest museum, education and research organisation in the world.

The partnership between the university and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC will ensure continued access to historic collections.

The new agreement covers everything from antiquities to astrophysics.

The Smithsonian has 19 museums, 154 million objects and an annual budget of $1.5bn (£1.11bn).

Both institutions will sign the agreement, which also covers both institutions' Whistler art collections, at a ceremony in Washington DC later.

The move builds upon a memorandum of understanding signed between the pair in 2016.

'International outlook'

The partnership will also extend staff research collaborations and exchanges as well as student internships and work placements.

Prof Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Glasgow, and Smithsonian provost Dr John Davis will sign the agreement.

Sir Anton said: "The University of Glasgow is proud of our reputation as a leading place of learning, teaching and research in Scotland.

"But at the same time we have always had an international outlook.

"This agreement will significantly develop and enhance our close working partnership with colleagues at the Smithsonian Institution as well as strengthening our bonds of friendship."

'Strong bonds'

Dr Davis said: "This strategic partnership between the Smithsonian and the University of Glasgow builds on the strong bonds these two great institutions already share.

"We look forward to many more years of collaborating and exchanging ideas on the important issues facing our world today."

Prof Nick Pearce, the Richmond chair of fine arts (History of Art) at the University of Glasgow and a Smithsonian Research Associate, said: "We are already engaged in exciting joint research projects and the Smithsonian is an important international partner for us in so many areas.

"Glasgow students are also benefiting from work placements and knowledge exchange which is wonderful for our community of learners, teachers and researchers."