Image caption Robert Lowe and Daniel Lowe deny attempting to murder the men in November 2016

A father wept as he told jurors he was allegedly slashed and run over by his two cousins at a funeral in Glasgow.

Nathaniel Lowe, 50, claimed his son James, 21, was slashed on the face by Robert Lowe who then slashed and "repeatedly cut" him.

Mr Lowe said both him and his son were then run over by Daniel Lowe in car park of Daldowie Crematorium.

Robert Lowe and Daniel Lowe deny attempting to murder the men on 17 November, 2016.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Robert Lowe is also accused of assaulting Selina Low and attempting to strike her on the head with a knife.

Nathaniel Lowe said he attended the funeral of John Connor with his son.

'Slashed'

After the arrived he met his wife but as they started to make their way towards the funeral he saw what looked like Robert Lowe, throwing punches at James.

Mr Lowe told how he made his way towards them.

He told the jury: "When I got four or five yards from him, he slashed him (James) from the top of his head to his nose."

The witness confirmed Robert Lowe, of Newmilns, East Ayrshire, and Daniel Lowe, of Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, were his cousins.

Mr Lowe said: "I grabbed hold of James, I put my two hands round him, that made me face to face with Robert Lowe."

Asked what happened next, he replied: "He (Robert) slashed me from the top of my head down through my cheek then he kept repeatedly cutting me and slashing me with Daniel Lowe who was shouting 'give it to him'."

The court heard the men kept "backing" away until they were around 10 or 15 yards away.

'Run them over'

Mr Lowe said Daniel Lowe "came speeding up the car park and ran over us with the car".

The witness said he could hear revving before being hit and claimed he heard a shout of "run them over".

He said his son landed on top of him and told the jury : "I thought I was dead".

The witness said Robert Lowe then got in a red Ford Focus and drove off.

He told jurors he was taken to Wishaw General hospital but was transferred to the Royal Infirmary in Glasgow for surgery.

Mr Lowe said he had a damaged eye socket and broke an arm and his shoulder.

Asked to describe how his life has been affected he sobbed and said: "My son is terrible with it.

"I struggle with it every day, every single day for what he done to me.

"He tried to ruin my life."

The trial before Lord Arthurson continues.