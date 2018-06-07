A street in Glasgow was sealed off by police for several hours amid reports that a car with two children on board was being driven erratically.

It is understood the vehicle struck a bollard on Guthrie Street in Maryhill shortly after 20:00 on Wednesday.

At least one of the children is said to have got out of the vehicle before it then drove away.

Police said they were unable to give details about the case, but it is understood a man has been arrested.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later.