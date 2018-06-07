Two men charged over five armed robberies

Image copyright Google Image caption The Old Coach Road Service Station in East Kilbride was one of five businesses raided

Two men aged 30 and 24 have been charged following five armed robberies in Lanarkshire and Dunbartonshire.

The first took place at the William Hill bookmakers in St Leonards Square, East Kilbride, on Friday 1 June.

Later that night, staff in the Spar Store at The Cross in Stonehouse were also threatened before cash was taken.

Three similar incidents took place on Tuesday 5 June into Wednesday 6 June at service stations in Dumbarton and East Kilbride.

The shops targeted were at Murco Service Station on Townend Road, Dumbarton, the Old Coach Road Service Station in East Kilbride, and the BP Queensway North Service Station on Queensway, East Kilbride.

No-one was injured during any of the incidents, however, police said staff were left badly shaken.

The arrested men are due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.