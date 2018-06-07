Police have recovered drugs, guns and ammunition in a series of raids by the Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

Properties and vehicles in South Lanarkshire and Glasgow were searched under warrant on Wednesday as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Officers removed cocaine and heroin worth £680,000, three guns and a quantity of ammunition.

Two men, aged 34 and 48, have been charged and are due to appear in court on Friday.

A number of vehicles have also been confiscated by police.

'Disrupt and detect'

Det Supt Stephen Grant from the Specialist Crime Division, said: "We will stop at nothing to protect the public from serious and organised crime and the misery and despair it brings to our local communities.

"This operation has undoubtedly disrupted a serious and organised crime group, with the seizure of weapons and substantial quantities of harmful Class A drugs being removed from our streets.

"Tackling serious and organised crime remains a high priority for police and we are resolute in our determination to rid Scotland of this illegal activity. Through effective intelligence-gathering and the continued help and support from the public we will continue to disrupt and detect those involved in criminal behaviour."