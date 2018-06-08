Image caption Boyd Tunnock confirmed he was behind the gift of a Rolls-Royce Ghost to Glasgow City Council

The owner of the Tunnock's biscuit business says he has been "surprised" by the reaction to his donation of a Rolls-Royce to Glasgow City Council.

Politicians had criticised the council for accepting the donation of the car, which was initially anonymous.

Boyd Tunnock confirmed he was behind the gift and said he just wanted to do "a good thing" for the city.

He said: "All sorts of important people come to Glasgow. I thought it would be right to give them a nice experience."

Some politicians criticised the council's decision to accept the car, with Labour MP Paul Sweeney suggesting that it should be auctioned off.

'Auction it off'

He tweeted earlier this week: "It's Dickensian to have the Lord Provost of Glasgow swanning around in a new 8 mpg chauffeur driven Rolls Royce while local council services are cut by SNP austerity.

"Nursery fees doubled and free swimming for kids the latest cuts. Auction it off to fund services for Glaswegians."

Lord Provost Eva Bolander received the new council car on Tuesday

But Mr Tunnock said: "I have to say I've been a bit surprised by the reaction to this.

"Glasgow always had a Rolls-Royce and I was able to give mine to the city so I thought, why not?

"I really wanted this to be a good thing. I didn't want any credit for it so I asked the city to keep my name quiet, but I'm quite happy for people to know it's me."

The Rolls-Royce Ghost will replace one of the council's Volkswagen Phaetons that was due to have its lease renewed. The council say it will save the city money.

The car, which bears the council's unique 'G0' number-plate, will be used by the Lord Provost and other city representatives for "appropriate civic duties" as well as VIPs requiring transportation.

'Show-stopping'

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: "It's important to remember this is a donation which has not cost the council anything and in fact will save money.

"It would clearly not be appropriate to buy a car such as this but having received it as a donation there will be occasions when it is appropriate to use it."

After receiving the car on Tuesday, Lord Provost Eva Bolander said: "I want Glasgow to show its best face to the world and this gift will help us do that.

"It's a show-stopping car and a tremendous asset."