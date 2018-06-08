Four men have been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder after a shooting in Glasgow's Scotstoun area.

A 27-year-old man was shot at while sitting in a parked car in Kingsway Court on 20 May. He drove off before crashing, but was not injured.

A police operation was conducted in the early hours of Friday in nearby Drumchapel.

Police Scotland said four men aged 22, 25, 27 and 28 were arrested.

They are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.