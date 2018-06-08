Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Alyson Watt had 42 stab wounds

A former soldier who killed his lover should be convicted of murder for what was described as "senseless savagery", a jury has been told.

Gary Brown, 55, stabbed charity worker Alyson Watt at her home in Paisley, Renfrewshire, in June last year.

The High Court in Glasgow has heard how Ms Watt had 42 stab wounds.

Brown admits killing the 52 year-old Barnardo's worker, but claims he was suffering an "abnormality of the mind" at the time.

Prosecutor Michael Meehan told jurors that Brown's earlier evidence in the trial was "self-serving" and "unreliable".

In his closing speech, he said: "What he said in the witness box is how he wants you and others to see him.

"But, when you drill down into the evidence, the reality is very different from the image.

"He killed Alyson Watt - his responsibility was not diminished. The appropriate verdict is guilty of murder."

'Judged on evidence'

Brian McConnachie QC, defending, later told jurors Brown would not "walk free" or be "innocent" of the killing.

However, he said Brown should be convicted of the lesser charge of culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The advocate suggested the violence - which also involved Brown attacking a 16-year-old boy with a hammer - could be described as "senseless savagery".

But Mr McConnachie added the case should not be decided on emotion and must be on the evidence.

Judge Lord Summers is expected to give his legal directions on Monday before the jury is sent out to consider a verdict.