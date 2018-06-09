Glasgow & West Scotland

Firefighters tackle blaze in Glasgow city centre

  • 9 June 2018
Fire crews at scene Image copyright R McGinley

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in a building in the city centre of Glasgow.

Four appliances were sent to Cadogan Street at about 08:50 after a fire broke out in a boiler room.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were involved in dampening down the scene.

Earlier plumes of thick grey smoke could be seen billowing from the area.

Image copyright R McGinley