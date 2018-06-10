Image copyright Google Image caption The man was targeted by his attacker in Union Street in Greenock

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being targeted in a "shocking" attack.

The 20-year-old was with three friends in Union Street in Greenock when he was approached by a man with a large bladed weapon at about 15:40 on Saturday.

He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital but transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, due to the severity of his injuries.

Detectives are treating the attack as attempted murder.

They believe the victim was singled out and are understood to be following a positive line of inquiry.

'Viciousness'

The victims's friends, aged 19, 20 and 31, were not injured.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, with a tanned complexion, and was wearing dark clothing.

He ran off after the attack through the church and into Nelson Street.

Det Ch Insp Fil Capaldi said: "Although we believe this to be a targeted attack, it was shocking in its viciousness and the fact that it took place in the middle of the afternoon in a very busy thoroughfare in the centre of Greenock.

"Officers have been checking CCTV and are in the area at the moment, and we would appeal to anyone who was there yesterday or who has any information that will assist officers with their inquiries to come forward."