Image caption Brown attacked Alyson Watt after their relationship ended

A former soldier has been convicted of murdering his ex-partner at her Paisley home.

Gary Brown, 55, killed Alyson Watt by stabbing her 42 times last June.

He also carried out an attack with a hammer on a 16-year-old boy who lived with Ms Watt, a Barnardo's charity worker.

Brown had denied murder, claiming that he had been suffering from an "abnormality of the mind" at the time of the attack.

He admitted the attempted murder of the boy.

Text message

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow rejected a plea to convict Brown of a lesser charge of culpable homicide in the case of Ms Watt.

The attacks came a few days after Brown's relationship with Ms Watt is thought to have ended.

Months earlier, Brown had found a text on his victim's phone which implied that she may have kissed another man.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Alyson Watt had 42 stab wounds

Judge Lord Summers told him: "You have been found guilty of a savage murder. Your stabbing was brutal and violent.

"No-one who heard the evidence will ever forget it. Striking a defenceless young boy was also shameful and shocking.

"For these crimes, you will receive a long custodial sentence."

Dying message

The court had been told that, as Ms Watt lay dying, she told a neighbour Brown was responsible for the attack.

In his evidence, Peter Harris said: "Her hand was dragging down the window...I could see the blood running down.

"I took to my heels once I saw her. I ran straight to Alyson - into the kitchen at the back door.

"She was lying on the floor and was in a bad condition. There were wounds to her face and neck - blood was pulsing out. Alyson told me that it was Gary. I asked was it Gary that did it.

"She whispered: 'Yeah.' She tried to nod, but could not move her head properly."

Mr Harris said the 16-year-old boy was also "in a bad way".

The jury heard that he had suffered a severe brain injury and now needed 24-hour care.

'Troubled man'

Brown fled after the attacks and later drove to south-west Scotland. He claimed he intended to take his own life, but police found him in his car.

After the verdict, it emerged that Brown has a previous conviction for a violent road rage incident.

The Scottish Power engineer is a former Scots Guard who served in the Falklands War.

His lawyer Chris McKenna told the court: "It is clear Mr Brown is a very troubled man resulting from his childhood and his involvement in the Falklands conflict."

After Brown's conviction, Det Ch Insp Martin Fergus said: "Gary Brown is a dangerous individual and Police Scotland welcomes the conviction today.

"The murder of Alyson and the attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy horrified the local communities of Paisley. As you would expect, the family are devastated at the loss of Alyson.

"We hope that today's verdict will give them some comfort. My thoughts are with Alyson's family, friends and colleagues who have conducted themselves with the utmost dignity throughout this ordeal."

Brown, from Uddingston, will be sentenced in Edinburgh on 6 July.