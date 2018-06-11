Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on Penilee Road, near its junction with Arkleston Road

A 33-year-old motorbike rider has died after he was injured in a crash with a car in Paisley.

Police have named the man as Brian Crossan from Blantyre in South Lanarkshire.

The accident involving Mr Crossan's Suzuki GSXR 750 and a Fiat 500 happened on Penilee Road, near Arkleston Road, at about 17:45 on Sunday.

The 57-year-old car driver and his female passenger, 59, were hot hurt. Police have appealed for witnesses.