A 19-year-old man has been charged over an attack in a busy street in Greenock town centre at the weekend.

A 20-year-old man was left in critical condition after the incident in Union Street at about 15.40 on Saturday.

He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital but transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, because of the severity of his injuries.

Police said they were treating the attack as attempted murder.

The 19-year-old man is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court.