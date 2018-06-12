Man's body found in Glasgow park
- 12 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The body of a man has been found in a park in the east end of Glasgow.
Police were called to Hogarth Park near Edinburgh Road, in the Carntyne area, at 17.30 on Monday.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained, with a post-mortem examination to be carried out.
Officers remain at the scene with a police cordon at the entrance to the park.