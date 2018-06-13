Image copyright Police handout

A 39-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, in the early hours of the morning.

Ian Spinks, from Airdrie, was travelling west on Longriggend Road, when police said it appeared he lost control at about 01:15.

Officers believe he may have hit a fence post in the road, or swerved to avoid it.

Mr Spinks was taken to Monklands District General where he was pronounced dead.

The road was closed for several hours as crash scene investigators worked at the scene.

Police have appealed to anyone who was travelling on the road last night to contact them.