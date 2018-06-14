Fire breaks out in Glasgow tower block
Firefighters are tackling a fire in a tower block in central Glasgow.
Scottish Fire and Rescue said they were called to the block at Commercial Court in the Gorbals just before 08:00 on Thursday.
Witnesses said smoke was "pouring" out of the windows of the flat, which is on the 14th floor of the building.
A large number of fire engines and other emergency vehicles were sent to the scene. It is not known if anyone was injured.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene at Commercial Court, where a fire has taken hold within the kitchen of the 14th floor property.
"Crews presently remain at the scene."