Fire breaks out in Glasgow tower block

Firefighters are tackling a fire in a tower block in central Glasgow.

Scottish Fire and Rescue said they were called to the block at Commercial Court in the Gorbals just before 08:00 on Thursday.

Witnesses said smoke was "pouring" out of the windows of the flat, which is on the 14th floor of the building.

A large number of fire engines and other emergency vehicles were sent to the scene. It is not known if anyone was injured.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene at Commercial Court, where a fire has taken hold within the kitchen of the 14th floor property.

"Crews presently remain at the scene."

Image caption A large number of emergency vehicles were sent to the scene