A woman was sexually assaulted in her home after two men got into the property and tried to steal car keys.

The attack happened at an address in Egilsay Street, Glasgow, at about 14:00 on Monday 21 May.

The 59-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by one of the men when she refused to hand the keys over. The men, one of whom was wearing a motorbike helmet, then ran off.

Police said the woman had been left "extremely traumatised".

Both men were described as being Scottish and about 5ft 10in.

'Long-lasting impact'

The first man had a skinny build and was wearing a dark blue or black tracksuit, using the hood to cover his face.

The second man had a stocky build and was wearing a dark motorbike helmet and a dark tracksuit.

Det Insp David MacGregor said: "This incident, where two men have threatened, attempted to rob and have sexually assaulted a woman in her own home has left her extremely traumatised.

"The impact these attacks have are long lasting for the victim and their family. It is vital we find those responsible."

He added: "At this point in time we are unsure of the motive for this attack and would appeal for anyone who may have been in the area of Egilsay Street who may have seen men matching this description.

"We would urge anyone with information to come forward and contact us."