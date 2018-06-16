Image copyright Rocco Giudice Image caption The fire could be seen throughout Glasgow city centre

A large fire has broken out at Glasgow School of Art.

Images shared online show flames and plumes of smoke billowing from the roof of the school's Mackintosh building in the city centre.

Nearby buildings have been evacuated as fire crews tackle the blaze, which witnesses said took hold "in the space of a few minutes".

The building was ravaged by fire in May 2014 and a multi-million pound restoration project was under way.

The BBC's Duncan Kirkhope said smoke and flames from the blaze could be seen "from miles around".

In a tweet, the school confirmed the Mackintosh building was on fire and said it would issue updates as soon as possible.