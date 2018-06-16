In Pictures: Glasgow School of Art engulfed by flames

  • 16 June 2018

Flames ripped through the iconic building, destroying a multi-million restoration project.

  • Glasgow School of Art fire Reuters

    Firefighters were called to the famous Glasgow School of Art late on Friday evening

  • Glasgow School of Art fire BBC News

    Smoke poured into the night sky as the fire spread to several neighbouring properties

  • Glasgow School of Art fire Getty Images

    The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service battled through the night to bring the blaze under control

  • Glasgow School of Art fire Getty Images

    More than 120 firefighters were at the scene

  • Glasgow School of Art fire Reuters

    The fire caused extensive damage, with all floors affected by the blaze

  • Glasgow fire Getty Images

    Glaswegians woke up to the news that one of their city's iconic buildings had been damaged throughout, the second time in four years that the building has burned

  • Glasgow School of Art fire Getty Images

    In 2014, a student project led to a fire which destroyed the building's library

  • Glasgow School of Art fire PA

    Then, archaeologists were able to recover some artefacts

  • Glasgow School of Art fire Getty Images

    A project to restore the building after the 2014 fire was launched. The site had been due to re-open next year

  • Rennie Mackintosh mural PA

    This mural, by artist Bobby McNamara, depicting Charles Rennie Mackintosh, marked 150 years since the birth of the Glaswegian artist and architect

