In Pictures: Glasgow School of Art engulfed by flames
Flames ripped through the iconic building, destroying a multi-million restoration project.
-
Reuters
Firefighters were called to the famous Glasgow School of Art late on Friday evening
-
BBC News
Smoke poured into the night sky as the fire spread to several neighbouring properties
-
Getty Images
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service battled through the night to bring the blaze under control
-
Getty Images
More than 120 firefighters were at the scene
-
Reuters
The fire caused extensive damage, with all floors affected by the blaze
-
Getty Images
Glaswegians woke up to the news that one of their city's iconic buildings had been damaged throughout, the second time in four years that the building has burned
-
Getty Images
In 2014, a student project led to a fire which destroyed the building's library
-
PA
Then, archaeologists were able to recover some artefacts
-
Getty Images
A project to restore the building after the 2014 fire was launched. The site had been due to re-open next year
-
PA
This mural, by artist Bobby McNamara, depicting Charles Rennie Mackintosh, marked 150 years since the birth of the Glaswegian artist and architect