Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The latest fire has caused "exceptionally significant" damage, say the fire service.

The latest fire at the Glasgow School of Art is the second in four years. The famous Mackintosh building was at the centre of a multi-million pound restoration project, following the devastating blaze in 2014. Here we look at a timeline of events since the first blaze.

23 May 2014: Fire breaks out at Glasgow School of Art

Image copyright PA Image caption Students watched from the street as firefighters extinguished the flames.

The blaze began shortly before 12:30 as final year students prepared for their degree show. Many feared they had lost their work.

Muriel Gray, a former student and the chairwoman of the board of governors, said it was their "absolute worst nightmare".

Firefighters worked "flat out" to save the building, later announcing they had protected 70% of its contents and more than 90% of its structure was viable.

25 May 2014: Confirmation that library was destroyed

Image copyright Scottish Fire and Rescue Image caption The library was completely destroyed in the blaze

Muriel Gray confirms that the iconic library in the Charles Rennie Mackintosh building was lost to the fire.

It was recognised as being one of the finest examples of art nouveau in the world.

18 June 2014: A star-studded fundraising campaign

Image copyright PA/GSA Image caption Pitt is an admirer of Mackintosh art and Capaldi is a former student of Glasgow School of Art

Brad Pitt and Peter Capaldi lead efforts to raise £20m to restore the Mackintosh building.

Dr Who star Capaldi studied graphic design at the art school and Pitt is a well-known admirer of Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

GSA estimate restoration work will cost between £20m and £35m.

26 November 2014: Investigation reveals cause of fire

Image copyright McAteer Photograph Image caption The fire started in a basement studio, similar to this, being used for a student's end of year exhibition

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service found that the fire began when flammable gases from a canister of expanding foam came into contact with the hot surface of a projector.

The blaze began in a studio being used by a student for an exhibition.

Voids in the walls and old ventilation ducts allowed the fire to take hold and spread upwards towards the library.

GSA director Professor Tom Inns said the fire was a "horrible accident" and a review would seek to learn lessons from it.

21 April 2016: Campus expansion announced

Image copyright Glasgow School of Art Image caption A view of the mackintosh building before it was badly damaged by fire

Glasgow School of Art announces plans for a major expansion of its Garnethill campus, revealing it is in talks to purchase the former Stow College building.

The target of the fundraising drive is raised from £20m to £32 to cover restoration and expansion costs.

28 June 2016: Kier Construction awarded restoration contract

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A view of repair work to top floor of the west wing of the Mackintosh building

Kier Construction is awarded the £25m contract to manage the restoration of the fire-damaged building.

It would be working with a design team led by Page\Park Architects.

The team were expected to arrive on site during the first week in July, with the work finished by February 2019.

September 2017: Restoration is well under way

Image copyright PA Image caption Master craftsmen Angus Johnson and Martins Cirulis in a full-size model of a section of the fire-gutted Mackintosh Library

A full size prototype of the library is created before work begins on site in 2018.

Experts carried out two years of painstaking research preparing the ground for the prototype.

And specialist woodworkers use the same nails as the original - no screws or glue - to add to the authenticity of their recreation.

15 June 2018: Fire engulfs Glasgow School of Art again

Image copyright Police Scotland Air

Four years since the first devastating fire, another blaze engulfs the Glasgow School of Art.

The fire and rescue service said the damage to the building was "exceptionally significant".

Flames also spread to the nearby 02 ABC music venue, which has suffered "extensive damage".

Stuart Robertson, the director of the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society, said the second fire was "unbelievable".

"It is like deja vu from four years ago," he added.