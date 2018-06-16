Image caption The crash happened on the A82 at Loch Lomond

A 42-year-old man has died following a crash between a car and a bus at Loch Lomond on Friday.

Police said the grey VW Golf, which had just emerged from the A817, and a northbound white single-decker bus collided on the A82 between Arden and Luss, Argyll and Bute, at about 14:00.

The Golf driver died at the scene.

His 28-year-old female passenger suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital where her condition has been described as critical.

The 54-year-old bus driver and the 18 passengers were uninjured.

PC Karen McCann, from Police Scotland, said: "A number of people stopped to assist at the crash and we have spoken to a number of people travelling behind the bus at the time.

"However, we are keen to hear from witnesses, or indeed anyone with dashcam footage, who was travelling south towards Dumbarton and who saw the crash take place."