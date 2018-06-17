Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Aerial footage shows scale of the Glasgow School of Art fire

Fire crews are working through the night to fully extinguish the blaze which has devastated Glasgow's School of Art.

Fire chiefs said the blaze - which also badly damaged the nearby O2 ABC music venue - had largely been contained.

However, a few pockets of fire remained and crews will stay at the scene "for as long as it takes" to make it safe.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the damage as "heartbreaking".

Friday night's blaze is the second to hit the Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed building in four years.

The fire service said it was "too early" to speculate on the cause, and forensic experts will not gain access to the building until it has been made safe.

No-one is thought to have been injured by the fire, which was reported at about 23:20 on Friday.

At the height of the blaze, a total of 120 firefighters and 20 fire engines were at the scene and nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. Hoses brought water from the River Clyde to help fight the flames.

On Saturday night 50 firefighters, nine fire engines and four high reach appliances remained at the scene.

Group Manager Mark Gallacher, the officer in charge of the incident, said: "Our priorities remain the same and we will continue to monitor the progress over the course of the evening and throughout the night.

"We will remain on the scene for as long as it takes and we are absolutely committed to preventing any further damage to surrounding properties and ensuring the area is made safe."

Interactive Before and after: Glasgow School of Art from the air After the fire on 16 June 2018 Before the fire - Google Earth 2018

Image caption As it was: the art school building was under reconstruction from the first fire in 2014 Image caption After the fire: the art school and a neighbouring building have been devastated,

Ms Sturgeon visited the site on Saturday.

She said: "The fire has been a devastating blaze, much worse than the one that took hold of the Mackintosh building four years ago.

"The damage is severe and extensive. My heart goes out to everybody associated with the art school."

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish government stood "ready to provide any support" in the wake of the blaze.

Prime Minister Teresa May said the UK government would support the Scottish government in restoration efforts.

The A-listed building, considered to be Charles Rennie Mackintosh's masterpiece, was badly damaged in a blaze in May 2014.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright EPA Image caption The fire ripped through the newly-restored building on Friday night

Image copyright Getty Images

That blaze, which was caused by a faulty projector, destroyed the building's library, recognised as one of the world's finest examples of art nouveau.

It had been due to reopen next year after being restored in a project estimated to cost up to £35m.

There was shock and disbelief that the building had been hit by another major blaze, with local people and former students among those to express sadness.

Glasgow School of Art said its immediate focus was on its students after the "devastating" fire.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright EPA Image caption At the height of the fire, hoses ran down to the River Clyde which provided a key source of water

Stuart Robertson, the director of the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society, said the second blaze was "unbelievable".

"This is like a nightmare," he said.

"I can't put into words how heartbroken I feel."

The Mackintosh building was completed in 1909 based on designs by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, Scotland's most-lauded designer.

Glasgow School of Art has produced a number of leading contemporary artists, including Douglas Gordon, Alison Watt, David Shrigley, and recent Turner Prize winners Simon Starling, Richard Wright and Martin Boyce.