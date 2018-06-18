Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jamie Lee died in July last year

A man police have been trying to trace following the murder of a 23-year-old in Glasgow last year may have left the country, detectives have said.

Jordan Owen, 23, is being sought in connection with a large-scale disturbance in Castlemilk on 8 July which resulted in Jamie Lee's death.

A European Arrest Warrant has been issued for Mr Owen.

Police Scotland said a dedicated team of officers have been carrying out "a significant number of inquires".

Det Ch Inspector Martin Fergus, of Police Scotland's major investigations team, said: "A European Arrest Warrant has been issued to trace Jordan Owen after intelligence was received that he may have left the country.

"A dedicated team of experienced officers have been carrying out a significant number of inquiries across the UK and have been working with partners across Europe.

"We would urge anyone who knows anything about Jordan Owen's whereabouts to come forward."

He added: "As time passes, people may think that the information they hold may not be relevant now. However, I must stress that any small piece of information may be vital to this investigation.

"We would also emphasise that if members of the public see Jordan Owen, they should not approach him and should contact Police Scotland on 101.

"Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously."