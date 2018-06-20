Image copyright isla todd Image caption Firefighters are at the Town Hotel in Hamilton

Fire crews are fighting a blaze at a disused hotel in South Lanarkshire.

Smoke and flames were reported coming from the boarded-up Hamilton Town Hotel in Townhead Street at about 15:00 on Wednesday.

Five appliances are currently at the scene of the fire which has sent black smoke across much of Hamilton town centre. It is not thought there are any casualties.

The category C listed building has been unoccupied since at least 2010.

In April, plans were revealed by Premier Inn to demolish the property to make way for a new £7m hotel.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed attendance: "We were called at 14:51pm and we have around 25 firefighters there."