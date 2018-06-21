Image copyright Google

A deliberate fire at a luxury car dealership in North Lanarkshire has caused about £850,000 worth of damage.

Police Scotland said 17 cars at Taggarts Land Rover in Motherwell had been "extensively damaged" in the blaze.

Firefighters were called to the dealership on Windmillhill Street at about 23:46 on Wednesday.

Police said a man was caught on CCTV climbing the perimeter fence and starting a fire in the forecourt.

Three fire engines were sent to the dealership and left at about 00:15 after putting the blaze out and ensuring the area was safe.

The fire was found to be deliberate after a joint investigation between police and fire services.

Det Insp Kenny Dalrymple, from Wishaw CID, said: "Extensive inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding this reckless crime and it is absolutely vital that anyone with information comes forward.

"We know that the suspect climbed the fence to start the fire and I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of the garage around the time of the incident and may have noticed someone acting suspiciously to get in touch.

"I would particularly appeal to any motorists with dashcams who were driving along Windmillhill Street between 23:30 and 23:50 to contact police as you may have captured footage which could be important to our investigation."