The victim was driven to the Asda in Bishopbriggs after the attack

Detectives hunting an armed gang who stabbed a man, leaving him seriously injured, have found the car involved in the attack.

The gang use an Audi to block in a van the 30-year-old victim was sitting in before attacking him in Torrance, East Dunbartonshire, on Tuesday.

Police said the blue Audi A4 was found abandoned on a farm track near Blanefield on Wednesday morning.

The victim remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The attack took place at about 17:20 on Tuesday as the man sat in a grey Vauxhall Combo van in Queens View, Torrance, near Main Street.

Following the incident, the 34-year-old male driver of the Vauxhall van was able to drive away from the scene to Bishopbriggs where an ambulance was called.

Forensic examination

The victim was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to several stab wounds.

Officers received a report about the abandoned Audi, which has an X-registration plate, at about 10:30 on Wednesday.

It had been left on a farm track off the B821, midway between Carbeth and Blanefield, Stirling.

Forensic experts are currently examining the car, police said.

Det Sgt Craig Warren said: "Extensive inquiries are continuing today into this incident and I am now appealing for any further information on the Audi A4 which has been recovered.

"I would urge anyone who saw the X-registration blue Audi A4 on Tuesday 19 or the morning of Wednesday 20 June in the East Dunbartonshire area where it crosses into Stirlingshire, or to anyone with any information on this vehicle to come forward to police.

"We are working to establish more details on the circumstances surrounding the incident and the motive, however we do believe that this was a targeted attack."