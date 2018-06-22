Multi-vehicle crash causes M8 tailbacks at Newhouse
- 22 June 2018
A crash involving several vehicles has caused major tailbacks on the M8 in North Lanarkshire.
Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the eastbound carriageway at Junction 6 for Newhouse at about 06:30.
One lane has been closed and traffic is queuing back to Junction 7 at Eurocentral.
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.