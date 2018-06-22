Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Unison blames management demands for the lack of cover for key services during the strike

A war of words has broken out over emergency arrangements for vulnerable people during a council strike.

Council staff in East Dunbartonshire are in the second day of four days of strike action over pay and conditions.

The union Unison says members have not been able to cover so-called life and limb shifts during the action because of "ludicrous" management demands.

The council has not responded to claims that its handling of the strike has been "shambolic".

Unison says management is responsible for any problems providing care for the vulnerable.

On Thursday, the charity Age Scotland expressed concern that "lives could be on the line" because of the emergency arrangements.

Simon Macfarlane, the union's regional organiser, said the council's handling of the situation had been "shambolic".

He said that, in line with union law, the council had been notified of the planned strike dates a fortnight ago.

Critical services

He said: "In any dispute we offer to provide life and limb cover and we offered to exempt enough of our members to provide a life and limb service.

"But management's handling of this situation has been shambolic."

Mr Macfarlane claimed management asked for "ludicrous" proposals to exempt staff from striking.

He said the council wanted to exempt staff working in areas like licensing and trading standards as well as those providing critical services like care for the elderly and vulnerable.

The failure to reach an agreement meant the union was not able to completely exempt those providing a life and limb service.

Instead, members in these fields were asked to work half of the shifts they were due to do on the strike days.

BBC Scotland has contacted a number of senior figures at the council for comment but has received a comment.