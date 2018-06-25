A broadcaster is to stand trial charged with raping a 12 year-old girl in France.

Bryce Curdy, 66, denies attacking the child between April and August 2012 at an address in Puissalicon.

Mr Curdy, who has worked for STV and Radio Clyde, is also accused of threatening to kill the girl and her mother.

His lawyer, Lorenzo Alonzi, pled not guilty on his client's behalf at the High Court in Glasgow.

The allegation includes claims the girl was seized by the arms and held down, causing her head to hit a table.

Prosecutor Iain McSporran QC said he was ready for a trial to be set and Lord Beckett fixed proceedings to begin in September.

Bail for Mr Curdy, from Ayr, was continued.

Mr Curdy has also previously worked for West Sound and Smooth Radio.