A major search is under way for a nine-year-old girl who has disappeared from her home in Glasgow.

Skye Docherty was last seen at an address in the Yoker area of the city at 21:15 on Monday.

Police say she has never disappeared before, and it is out of character for her to leave home without telling anyone.

She is described as 4ft, of slim build and has blue eyes and blonde hair, which is usually worn in a ponytail.

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and black trainers.

Sgt Jamie Madden, from Drumchapel police office, said: "We are currently working to trace Skye, who has never been missing before.

"It is out of character for her to leave her home on her own without anybody knowing where she is going.

"Skye is only nine-years-old and does not have a mobile phone and is not believed to have any money with her.

"She knows the area well and our officers have been checking areas where she would normally play and speaking to her friends and family."

He added: "We would urge anyone with information, who either knows where she is, or seen a girl matching her description in the area late last night or this morning, to come forward and contact us."