Image caption Record-breaking temperatures have been pinpointed as a cause of the problems

ScotRail has said "multiple points failures" sparked by high temperatures have led to widespread train cancellations across the country.

No trains are running in and out of Glasgow Central station's high level. All services to Ayrshire are affected.

Other services have been cancelled, suspended or delayed as Network Rail engineers work on the problem.

The routes include Glasgow to: Paisley, Shotts, Motherwell, Cathcart, Newton, Gourock and Wemyss Bay.

The disruption is expected to continue for the rest of the day.

UPDATE: #GlasgowCentral: Due to the high temperatures today, all routes going in / out of Glasgow Central are severely disrupted.

Please use alternative travel where possible, really sorry if you're affected by this today ^AE — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 27, 2018

Train tickets can be used on some bus routes but passengers have been urged to check ScotRail travel information and use alternative forms of transport if possible.

Scotland had its warmest June day in more than two decades on Wednesday - and its hottest single day for five years.

Temperatures reached 31C in Aviemore at 14:00.