Eight arrests at TRNSMT festival

Image copyright Ryan Johnston/TRNSMT Image caption The Script were one of the acts entertaining the crowds on the first day of the event

Eight people have been arrested for minor offences during the first 24 hours of the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow.

Thousands of people are attending the event on Glasgow Green.

A further 34 people have been the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with drug offences.

TRNSMT bills itself as Scotland's biggest music festival.

Performers over the weekend include Stereophonics, Liam Gallagher and the Arctic Monkeys.

TRNSMT will then return on 6 and 8 July when acts such as Queen + Adam Lambert, The Killers and Texas will top the bill.

It is the second year the event has been staged by the organisers of the T In The Park festival.